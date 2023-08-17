Audi Q8 e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow

- Delivers a driving range of up to 600km

- Bookings were opened on 11 August, 2023

The Audi Q8 e-tron will be launched in India tomorrow, 18 August, 2023. The bookings of the same were commenced last week for a token amount of Rs. 5 lakh. The Q8 e-tron will be offered in two body styles – SUV and Sportback.

Colour options of Audi Q8 e-tron

Customers get nine exterior colour options with the Q8 e-tron including, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, Madeira Brown, and Manhattan Grey. Additionally, the interior can be customised in three different themes – Pearl Beige, Okapi Brown, and Black.

Powertrain and specifications of Q8 e-tron

Mechanically, the Q8 e-tron is equipped with a 114kWh battery unit coupled with a dual-motor setup. The motors generate a combined power output of 408bhp and 664Nm of peak torque. In this state of tune, the Q8 e-tron can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 5.5 seconds.

We have driven the Audi Q8 e-tron in the Sportback guise and the first-drive review is live on our website.