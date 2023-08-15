Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept unveiled globally

- To enter production in 2025

- Powered by the new-gen mHawk engine

Mahindra has finally unveiled the Pik Up concept based on the Scorpio N SUV globally. The concept will enter into the production stage sometime in 2025 for the ASEAN, Australia, India, South Africa, and South and Central America markets.

Design highlights of the Scorpio N Pik up

The Scorpio N-based Pik up gets an extreme design overhaul including a revised front fascia with vertically stacked LED fog lamps, a tweaked grille flanked by LED headlamps, rugged body cladding, and all-terrain wheels. Additionally, it also feature blacked-out ORVMs, unique side steps, twin-spare wheel, snorkel, dual towing hooks, and Satin Titanium Gold paint scheme.

Scorpio N Pik up concept feature list

In terms of features, the Pik up is equipped with an electric sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, multiple drive modes, terrain-based mode selection, semi-automatic parking, trailer sway mitigation system, and 5G connectivity.

Powertrain of Mahindra Scorpio-based Pik up

As for its powertrain, the brand will introduce a new-gen mHawk diesel engine with the Scorpio Pik up. The engine will come mated to a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual unit with cable shift sending power to all four wheels via the 4WD system.

Speaking on the Pik Up's design, Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, 'Design is the cornerstone of our success, shaping our identity and paving the way for our global acceptance. The Global Pik Up’s rugged, dependable, and purposeful appearance appeals universally, reflecting a desire for adventure andexploration. The satin-finish titanium-gold paint highlights the vehicle's ultra-durable New Gen LadderFrame platform, embodying the ‘GO FAR’ aspirations that define this Mahindra Pik Up. Its versatility andcapability, enriched by cutting-edge technologies, signal a transformative shift in what a lifestyle pickup canbe.'