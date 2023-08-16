More screens for Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs

- Next generation of AdrenoX connect software

- Thar.e to get pivoting infotainment screen

Mahindra has pulled the covers off the Thar.e and the Scorpio N-based Pik Up in South Africa. Both models will make their Indian debut post-2025. While introducing future products, the brand also showcased what the interiors of the upcoming electric SUVs will look like, the biggest highlight of which is the new dashboard layout.

The Indian SUV maker revealed the three-screen edge-to-edge display setup for the forthcoming SUVs. All the three-screens will be 12.3-inch units with a high resolution of 1920 x 720. Moreover, these displays will have an oleo-phobic coating to prevent smudges and fingerprint marks.

Coming to the displays, the main infotainment system will feature a new Ui with widgets on the home screen for easy access. Then the instrument panel will be coloured and exhibit all the vehicle-related information. Finally, the one on the far left for the front passenger will solely be for entertainment and multimedia consumption with multiple streaming app support. Notably, the infotainment will have 5G connectivity access for high-speed internet on the go.

The three-display setup looks like an inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz Superscreen. As in the past, Mahindra with its flagship SUV, the XUV700 introduced a twin-display tech for the infotainment and instrument cluster that looks identical to the Mercedes-Benz models.

The electric Thar concept with a radical exterior will also feature a revamped interior with modern tech. While the instrument cluster will be digital, the infotainment screen will be tiltable to a certain horizontal angle.