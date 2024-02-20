CarWale
    Mahindra trademarks the Scorpio X nameplate in India

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,432 Views
    • Scorpio X could become the name for production-ready Global Pik Up
    • The model was patented in India last year

    Mahindra has registered a new trademark for the Scorpio X nameplate in India, hinting that it could go on to become the name for an upcoming model. Although unconfirmed, this could be the name for the Global Pik Up concept which was unveiled last year.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Front View

    The Mahindra Global Pik Up concept was officially revealed last year in South Africa. Based on the Scorpio N SUV, the production-ready version of this pick-up is scheduled to break cover in 2025. A test mule of the model was also spotted last year, although it featured design elements from the Scorpio N and taillights from the first-gen Scorpio.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Front View

    The Mahindra Global Pik Up, which could be called the Scorpio X, will be powered by a new-gen mHawk diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Also up for offer will be a 4WD system. We have detailed the expected features of the car and you can read all about it on the website.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
