When Women Thrive, Society Flourishes: Dr Alka Kaul

Dr Alka Kaul, the Director of Horizon Industrial Products, stands out as a remarkable professional who defied conventional career paths. Despite her background as a qualified medical professional, she ventured into the realm of engineering, ultimately leading a prominent engineering company.

Growing up in a family that championed gender equality, Alka faced the unique challenge of being a non-engineer in a male-dominated engineering firm, further compounded by the scarcity of women in her field. Undeterred by these obstacles, she embarked on a journey of continuous learning, enrolling in diverse educational courses spanning finance, engineering processes, and more.

Her pursuit of excellence led her to become the first Indian recipient of a scholarship from the Japanese Government. She earned her Masters in Business Administration with a specialisation in International Corporate Strategy at Hitotsubashi University, Japan.

In her current role, Alka wears numerous hats, showcasing her prowess in Quality Management Systems, Human Resources, IT, PR, Operational Management, and Business Development.

At the core of her leadership philosophy lies a deep belief in the transformative power of teamwork, knowledge, delegation, equality, and agility. Alka is a staunch advocate for gender diversity, emphasising the need for equal opportunities. Despite facing resistance when introducing women into the press shop, she firmly believes in providing the right platform for all individuals.

She challenges societal norms by highlighting that woman, capable of working in challenging environments like paddy fields and tea plantations, are more than equipped to handle any professional endeavour.

Alka asserts that there should be no guilt associated with women prioritising their careers, emphasising that diversity not only offers equal opportunities but also fosters healthy competition.

Rejecting the concept of reservations, she encourages individuals to embrace their shortcomings as stepping stones to success. Her words resonate with a profound belief that leveraging challenges can lead to personal and professional growth.

In essence, Alka's journey exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to breaking barriers in pursuit of excellence. Her story serves as an inspiration for those navigating unconventional paths and redefining societal expectations.