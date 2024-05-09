New Maruti Swift India launch: Live Updates

Take a look at the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift in all its glory!

And here are the prices of all the variants of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift!

Here is the new Maruti Suzuki Swift in flesh!

The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is powered by a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine. Here are the ARAI-certified mileage figures. Manual: 24.80kmpl

AMT: 25.75kmpl

The Swift gets 4 new features! Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment

Redesigned AC panel

Rear AC vents

Six airbags as standard

The Swift is available in 2 new exterior shades - Luster Blue and Novel Orange!

The new Swift's dashboard gets a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Swift will be equipped with 6 airbags as standard along with three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

As we revealed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, in the new facelifted guise will be offered in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The colour options include Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Lustre Blue (new), Novel Orange, Lustre Blue with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof.

The all-new Maruti Swift will source power from a new Z-series, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor with manual and automatic gearboxes. This engine is tuned to generate 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. As for fuel efficiency, the Swift will return an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.75kmpl and 24.80kmpl with manual and automatic transmission units, respectively.

We are at the venue where the all-new Suzuki Swift will be launched. We are excited for the event which will begin right at noon.

The entire dashboard gets a refreshed treatment with a new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned AC panel and centre console, and a new cabin theme. As for the features, the hatchback will get: - Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system- Arkamys sound system- Wireless charger- Type-C charging port- Wireless smartphone connectivity- Six airbags

The upcoming Swift will flaunt completely revised exterior styling, including a new and aggressive bumper, sleeker blacked-out grille, new C-shaped LED taillamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and repositioned door handles.

The official bookings of the new Swift were commenced on 1 May, 2024. One can book the all-new hatchback for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 at Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships across the country.