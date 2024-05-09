CarWale
    New Maruti Swift India launch: Live Updates

    Live
    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    2024 Maruti Swift in flesh!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Take a look at the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift in all its glory!

    New Swift launched at Rs. 6.49 lakh!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    And here are the prices of all the variants of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift!

    New Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled!!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Here is the new Maruti Suzuki Swift in flesh!

    The fuel efficiency of new Swift is up by 14%!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Engine Shot

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is powered by a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine. Here are the ARAI-certified mileage figures.

    • Manual: 24.80kmpl
    • AMT: 25.75kmpl

    The Swift gets 4 new features!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    The Swift gets 4 new features!

    • Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment
    • Redesigned AC panel
    • Rear AC vents
    • Six airbags as standard

    new Swift with 2 new exterior colours!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Swift is available in 2 new exterior shades - Luster Blue and Novel Orange!

    New dashboard layout!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    The new Swift's dashboard gets a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    New Swift gets 6 airbags as standard!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    The new Swift will be equipped with 6 airbags as standard along with three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

    New Swift variants and colours

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    As we revealed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, in the new facelifted guise will be offered in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. 

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The colour options include Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Lustre Blue (new), Novel Orange, Lustre Blue with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof.

    2024 Swift Engine and specifications are out!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The all-new Maruti Swift will source power from a new Z-series, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor with manual and automatic gearboxes. This engine is tuned to generate 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. As for fuel efficiency, the Swift will return an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.75kmpl and 24.80kmpl with manual and automatic transmission units, respectively.

    Fellas we are at the venue!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    We are at the venue where the all-new Suzuki Swift will be launched. We are excited for the event which will begin right at noon.

    What's new on the inside?

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    The entire dashboard gets a refreshed treatment with a new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned AC panel and centre console, and a new cabin theme.

    As for the features, the hatchback will get:

    - Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system- Arkamys sound system- Wireless charger- Type-C charging port- Wireless smartphone connectivity- Six airbags

    Key exterior highlights

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Swift will flaunt completely revised exterior styling, including a new and aggressive bumper, sleeker blacked-out grille, new C-shaped LED taillamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and repositioned door handles.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Side View

    2024 Maruti Swift - Get your booking done!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Rear Logo

    The official bookings of the new Swift were commenced on 1 May, 2024. One can book the all-new hatchback for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 at Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships across the country.

    Sharp at 12 PM!

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    Tune in sharp at 12 PM to witness the launch of the much-awaited fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift in India.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2024 Maruti Swift launched; prices in India start at Rs.6.49 lakh
    New Maruti Swift red colour in VXi variant spotted ahead of launch

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

