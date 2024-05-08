CarWale
    New Maruti Swift red colour in VXi variant spotted ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Swift red colour in VXi variant spotted ahead of launch
    • Swift 2024 prices in India to be revealed tomorrow
    • Will get a new 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Ahead of its price reveal that is scheduled to take place later this week, the Maruti Swift continues arriving at local dealership facilities across the country. New images shared on the web reveal a VXi variant finished in a shade of red.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Swift will be available in nine colours, including two new paints called Novel Orange and Lustre Blue. Leaked images have already revealed three additional colours, namely white, silver, and now, red. Customers will be able to choose from five variants - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Rear View

    As seen in the images here, the VXi variant of the 2024 Swift gets L-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, new blacked-out grille, steel wheels sans wheel covers, new front and rear bumpers, blacked-out pillars, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, and C-shaped LED taillight inserts.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    Inside, the upcoming Swift VXi variant will feature a flat-bottom steering wheel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new AC controls, engine start-stop button, and traction control. Also up for offer will be six airbags. Under the hood, the model will source firepower from a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z-Series petrol engine, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

