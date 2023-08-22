Here are four features that the Scorpio-N will get from the global pickup concept

Pickup unveiled in South Africa

Every August 15 for the last three years, Mahindra has unveiled a new vehicle, and this time around it’s a global pickup truck concept or the Global Pik Up — in Mahindra parlance. It’s based on the Scorpio N SUV and is expected to be launched in 2026. Here are four features from the pickup that we could expect in the SUV.

ADAS

Mahindra has indicated to be working on ADAS for its complete range. The company already offers Level 2 ADAS with the XUV700 with features like adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, and driver drowsiness. By the time Scorpio N comes around, this list could also include some form of autonomous driving.

Semi-automatic parking

As a convenience feature, semi-automatic parking is likely to make parallel parking easier for this five-metre-plus mammoth and hence will find its way to the Scorpio N as well, given that they are the same car underneath. Thanks to expanded connectivity, we also expect this feature to be connected to parking apps that find free spaces, pay fees, and help you judge if your vehicle can fit in a sought-after parking bay.

5G connectivity

Given that a large part of the previous two features depends on fast internet, Mahindra has said it will offer 5G connectivity with the Global Pik Up. This connectivity is also expected to benefit a new generation of connected car technology, thus providing more detailed insights and drive assistance.

New sound system developed by Harman Kardon

At the global event, Mahindra announced a partnership with Harman Kardon and that the Pik Up will come with a 16-speaker sound system, Dolby Atmos, and vehicle noise cancellation. The company has also partnered with AR Rahman to develop sounds for its range of EVs. We expect some input from him for these vehicles as well.