Hyundai Creta N Line launch date, Tiago CNG AMT Driven, new Scorpio variant: Weekly round up

Introduction

The car world has been abuzz for the last week with various rumblings, right from launches to real world mileage of a first in segment model; we have done it all last week. Read on to find out!

Creta N Line launch date

Hyundai’s final launch for the year will be the much-anticipated Creta N Line and it will arrive on 11 March. As the name suggests, it’s a high-performance version of the recently updated popular SUV. Leaked images and exclusive info from us have revealed a slightly modified exterior design and an interior design with a smattering of N Line badges all around. It will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10, based on the standard car’s SX and SX (O) trims.

Powering the Creta N-Line will be the Hyundai 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol producing 158bhp/253Nm. This engine gets a seven-speed DCT as standard but exclusive to the N line will be a six-speed manual gearbox. We expect a pricing premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the top-spec standard petrol when looking at the equivalent N-Line model. The N Line joins a host of special SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Kia Seltos X-Line.

Renault Kwid EV Dacia Spring EV

The Renault Kwid may have just got an update last month but internationally, its sister car, the Dacia Spring EV, has entered an all-new generation giving us a glimpse of where the Kwid will go in the future.

The exterior is the familiar Kwid silhouette but now the design elements have taken their cues from the new-gen Duster SUV. This includes the face, rear end, wheels, and elements on the side. It’s a similar story inside with dual digital displays, a new AC interface, and the centre console.

Dacia claims a range of 220km, three different charging options, V2L, and, for the first time, regenerative braking. As a part of its future plans, Renault had announced an A-segment vehicle and our money is on a localised version of this vehicle. We expect a starting price of under Rs. 10 lakh with a launch date of early 2025 for this Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet, and Citroen eC3 rival.

Tiago CNG AMT real-world mileage

Last week, we drove the Tata Tiago CNG AMT, a first not just in the segment but in the market too. We drove the car, checked out its cabin and more importantly, tested it for its real-world mileage. Tata officially claims a mileage of 28.06km/kg while in our real-world test, we got 21km/kg in the city and 22km/kg on the highway. This is a decent figure considering that at present neither the hatchback nor the compact sedan have any major rivals with this set-up.

New Scorpio variant + pickup truck name

The Mahindra Scorpio N is in the news once again and this time for two major reasons. The first is that Mahindra has introduced a new N8 Select variant. This is a mid-level variant and can be had with both petrol and diesel power as well as two-pedal and three-pedal driving options. One of the major highlights of this variant is the exclusive Midnight Black paint scheme.

The other big news is that Mahindra has trademarked the Scorpio X name which we believe will be the name for its third-generation pickup truck that it showed in South Africa last year. This is based on the same body-on-frame platform as the Scorpio N and will make use of the same engines and interior but will get added features like Level 2 ADAS, new digital displays, and a comprehensive HUD system. It’s expected to be launched in early 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hybrid

The final highlight in this week’s news reel is the unveiling of the Suzuki Ertiga hybrid at the Indonesia International Motor Show. It’s got a sporty body kit, new alloy wheels and paint schemes. The talking point of the Ertiga Hybrid is the bigger 10Ah battery pack that is paired with the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. Equipped with idle start/stop feature and improved mileage, the battery is covered with eight years of warranty. The power output remains unchanged at 103bhp and 137Nm of torque.

The hybridisation of the Ertiga points at a strategy by the automaker to pick its most popular model in every country and add the hybrid tech to it. In India, we are expected to get a hybrid Fronx, hybrid Baleno and possibly even a hybrid Brezza.

