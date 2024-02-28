BYD Seal official bookings open; to be launched in India next week

Seal prices in India to be announced on 5 March

Will be the third model from the brand in the country

BYD is all set to launch its first sedan for the Indian market, known as the Seal. The prices of the model, which will be the third car after the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV to be launched in India, are scheduled to be revealed on 5 March.

Select BYD dealers commenced unofficial bookings for the Seal sedan at the start of February 2024. The car, which was recently spotted testing on local soil, was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo in Delhi last year.

Customers booking the BYD Seal up to 30 April will have the opportunity to participate in a scheme organised by BYD India. A limited number of winners will be selected to receive a complimentary UEFA match ticket and round-trip flight ticket from India to the match city.

On the design front, the BYD Seal gets sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, blanked-off grille, additional set of DRLs on the front bumper, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone wheels, wraparound LED taillights, and a diffuser on the rear bumper.

Inside, the Seal sedan is expected to come equipped with a blue interior theme, rotating touchscreen system, wireless phone connectivity, automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console.

Globally, the Seal EV is available with 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh battery packs with a claimed range of up to 700km on a single full charge. The model is claimed to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.