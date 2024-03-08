BYD Seal starts reaching dealerships across India

Offered in three trim levels

Gets maximum claimed range of 650km

Earlier this week, the Chinese automaker, BYD launched the all-electric Seal sedan in India. The futuristic-looking mid-size sedan is available in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the model has started reaching dealerships across the country.

On the exterior front, the Seal is unlike any other car in the Indian market. It features sleek LED headlamps, long bonnet, arrow-shaped wave-patterned LED DRLs, arrow-shaped inserts on the front fenders, slopping roofline with a glass roof, up to 19-inch aero-designed alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps.

As for the features, the BYD Seal comes loaded with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated and heated front seats, powered driver and co-driver seats, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, HUD display, twin wireless charger, 360-degree camera, 12 speaker setup, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

The BYD Seal is bundled with two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. Depending on the variant one chooses, the sedan is rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 510km, 580km, and 650km on a single charge.

In other news, the Chinese EV maker announced that its latest sedan has clocked over 200 bookings in India. Meanwhile, the deliveries are slated to begin in the coming weeks.