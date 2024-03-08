CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 bookings halted; to get a facelift soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    • To receive mid-life update in the coming months
    • Mechanically to remain unchanged

    The Indian UV maker, Mahindra has announced that it has officially stopped taking orders of its entry-level compact SUV, the XUV300 in India. The facelift of the model is currently being tested and has been spotted on various occasions leading up to its speculated launch in the coming months.

    At an investor meeting, responding to a question concerning the XUV300, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “What is going off from a number point of view is also 300 because we’re not taking bookings on that now. So, clearly, that whole thing is gone and that will come back when we come with the mid-cycle refresh.”

    While the carmaker has officially stopped taking bookings for the XUV300, dealerships across the country are still registering new orders to clear out the stock. The updated version of the XUV300 is expected to hit the market in May 2024.

    The recent spy pictures of the XUV300 facelift reveal the new fascia with updated split LED headlamps, revised grille, new front and rear bumpers, and connected LED taillights. On the other hand, the interior of the SUV will also be heavily revamped similar to the recently launched XUV400 EL Pro variant.

    Feature-wise, the XUV300 facelift will likely come loaded with a larger infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, redesigned dashboard and centre console layout, 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and powered driver seat.

    Mechanically, the new XUV300 will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

