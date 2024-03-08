CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line: Top interior highlights

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Creta N Line: Top interior highlights

    Earlier this week, Hyundai officially revealed the cabin of the Creta N Line SUV ahead of its official launch. While we have already listed the top exterior highlights of this upcoming SUV, in this article we pen down all the interior highlights.

    Dashboard

    Hyundai Creta N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Hyundai has only changed the theme and not the layout of the dashboard of the Creta N Line. It gets an all-black treatment inside the cabin with red accents and red ambient light. Moreover, it gets a leather-wrapped gear lever with red stitching.

    N-Line badging

    What differentiates the Creta N Line from the standard variant is the N Line badging all over. As you step inside, you can see the ‘N Line’ specific badging on the steering wheel, dashboard, and front seats.

    Seat upholstery

    Hyundai Creta N Line Front Row Seats

    This sportier iteration of the SUV gets black leatherette seats with red stitching and an ‘N Line’ badge on the front seats. It also gets an eight-way powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

    Features

    On the feature front, the Hyundai Creta N Line will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, drive modes, 70+ Bluelink connected car features, and Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

