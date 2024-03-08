CarWale
    AD

    Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance deliveries commenced in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,139 Views
    Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance deliveries commenced in India
    • Was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
    • Bookings commenced in January last year

    Lexus India has finally started delivering the fifth generation of the RX 500h F Sport Performance across the country. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, followed by the bookings which commenced on the same day. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

    Lexus RX Rear View

    The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine which works in tandem with an electric motor to generate a combined power output of 366bhp and 460Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the 500h gets plenty of tech such as DIRECT4, dynamic rear steering, eAxle, active sound control, electronically controlled brake system, and multiple drive modes to enhance the driving experience of the performance SUV. Notably, the F Sport Performance rides on 21-inch aluminium wheels.

    Lexus RX Dashboard

    As for the features, the luxury SUV comes loaded with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof, digital driver’s display, multi-functional steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Further, it also benefits from Lexus’s safety suites which include tech such as dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracking assist, lane departure assist, pre-collision system vehicle detection, safe exit assist, and seven airbags.

    Speaking on the announcement, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said, “We are thrilled to begin deliveries of the highly anticipated Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which is a statement vehicle embraced by a new generation of discerning, young and responsible buyers with a specific preference for luxury SUVs. These young buyers are environmentally conscious and understand the intrinsic advantage of hybrid electric technology along with sporty performance capabilities. We believe the RX 500h F SPORT Performance perfectly matches such expectations of our young guests and we’re confident that the RX series will continue to remain a pioneer for years to come.”

    Lexus RX Image
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line: Top interior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus RX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92618 Views
    2130 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 63.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LX
    Lexus LX
    Rs. 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LC 500h
    Lexus LC 500h
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus RX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.14 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.18 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.11 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.14 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.19 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.05 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.20 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.11 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.06 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92618 Views
    2130 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance deliveries commenced in India