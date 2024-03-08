Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance deliveries commenced in India

Was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Bookings commenced in January last year

Lexus India has finally started delivering the fifth generation of the RX 500h F Sport Performance across the country. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, followed by the bookings which commenced on the same day. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine which works in tandem with an electric motor to generate a combined power output of 366bhp and 460Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the 500h gets plenty of tech such as DIRECT4, dynamic rear steering, eAxle, active sound control, electronically controlled brake system, and multiple drive modes to enhance the driving experience of the performance SUV. Notably, the F Sport Performance rides on 21-inch aluminium wheels.

As for the features, the luxury SUV comes loaded with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof, digital driver’s display, multi-functional steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Further, it also benefits from Lexus’s safety suites which include tech such as dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracking assist, lane departure assist, pre-collision system vehicle detection, safe exit assist, and seven airbags.

Speaking on the announcement, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said, “We are thrilled to begin deliveries of the highly anticipated Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which is a statement vehicle embraced by a new generation of discerning, young and responsible buyers with a specific preference for luxury SUVs. These young buyers are environmentally conscious and understand the intrinsic advantage of hybrid electric technology along with sporty performance capabilities. We believe the RX 500h F SPORT Performance perfectly matches such expectations of our young guests and we’re confident that the RX series will continue to remain a pioneer for years to come.”