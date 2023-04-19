CarWale
    New Lexus RX launched in India at Rs. 95.80 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    797 Views
    New Lexus RX launched in India at Rs. 95.80 lakh

    - Available in new Sonic Copper exterior colour

    - Offered in two variants – 350h and 500h F Sport

    Lexus India has launched the 2023 RX SUV at a starting price of Rs. 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in RX 350h and RX 500h F Sport variants, the bookings for the SUV had commenced in January 2023 when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. 

    2023 Lexus RX exterior highlights

    Firstly, both variants of the new Lexus RX get a new face, where the spindle-shaped front grille looks more modern and now merges with the body colour, towards the brand logo and sleeker LED headlamps. On the side, the most evident changes are the new 21-inch alloy wheels and an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm, which is 60mm more than the older model. Further, the 500h F Sport gets a glossy, black finish on the wheels. Besides this, other styling elements, such as the coupe-like roof style and the floating roof design have been retained. 

    Lexus RX Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the Lexus RX looks appealing with the full-width LED tail lamps and the ‘Lexus’ lettering that takes the centre of the tailgate. The plastic cladding along with the silver skid plate adds a touch of ruggedness to the overall profile. The RX can now be had in new Sonic Copper exterior hue.

    2023 Lexus RX interior and features

    Lexus RX Dashboard

    The highlight of the cabin is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and also houses the controls for the dual-zone climate control. Also on offer are connected car features and Lexus’ driver assistance systems.

    Lexus RX engine options

    In India, the Lexus RX is offered in two variants – 350h and 500h F Sport Performance. While both of them are hybrid powertrains, the former is powered by a 2.5-litre engine, which generates 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 500h F Sport makes use of a 2.4-litre petrol engine, which works in tandem with an electric motor to put out 366bhp and 460Nm torque.

    Lexus RX [2017-2023] Image
    Lexus RX [2017-2023]
