CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus RX bookings open

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    240 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus RX bookings open

    - To be available in two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance

    - Equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System

    Lexus unveiled the new fifth-generation RX in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The company claims that the new model offers several first-in-segment features and is based on the ‘Alluring x Verve’ design concept. The vehicle will be available in two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for the new Lexus RX have commenced across all Lexus guest experience centers in India. 

    The RX350h is available in eight exterior color options, while the RX500h is available in six exterior colors. The advanced safety feature list includes a Pre-collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection and braking for stationary as well as preceding vehicles, dynamic radar cruise control for all speed ranges, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Auto High Beam (AHB) and Adaptive High beam System (AHS) headlamps. Further, the vehicle also gets Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Safe Exit Assist technology (SEA). 

    Mechanically, the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, which generates 244bhp. This engine comes mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds. The exclusive colour options include Solis White, Dark Sepia, Sumi Woodgrain, and Medium Brown Bamboo Ornamentation. Moreover, the customers can choose Sonic Copper on any Lexus RX version. 

    On the other hand, the e RX 500h F-Sport Performance introduces a Lexus first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit to produce 361bhp and 460Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km in 6.2 seconds. 

    Visually, the RX 500h F Sport gets a piano black front bumper, black window moulding, piano black ORVMs, seamless grille, and the F-Sport performance emblem. Further, the vehicle gets leathersport seats, a genuine leather steering wheel, and exclusive exterior colors such as White Nova Glass Flake, and Heat Blue. Moreover, the vehicle now gets exclusive interior colors such as Dark Rose and Dark Spin Aluminum ornamentation.

    Lexus RX Image
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 1.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai revealed NEXO at the Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus RX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 61.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 66.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus RX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.32 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.38 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.28 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.32 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.38 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.22 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.34 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.23 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Auto Expo 2023: Lexus RX bookings open