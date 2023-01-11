Auto Expo 2023: Lexus RX bookings open

- To be available in two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance

- Equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System

Lexus unveiled the new fifth-generation RX in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The company claims that the new model offers several first-in-segment features and is based on the ‘Alluring x Verve’ design concept. The vehicle will be available in two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for the new Lexus RX have commenced across all Lexus guest experience centers in India.

The RX350h is available in eight exterior color options, while the RX500h is available in six exterior colors. The advanced safety feature list includes a Pre-collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection and braking for stationary as well as preceding vehicles, dynamic radar cruise control for all speed ranges, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Auto High Beam (AHB) and Adaptive High beam System (AHS) headlamps. Further, the vehicle also gets Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Safe Exit Assist technology (SEA).

Mechanically, the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, which generates 244bhp. This engine comes mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds. The exclusive colour options include Solis White, Dark Sepia, Sumi Woodgrain, and Medium Brown Bamboo Ornamentation. Moreover, the customers can choose Sonic Copper on any Lexus RX version.

On the other hand, the e RX 500h F-Sport Performance introduces a Lexus first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit to produce 361bhp and 460Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km in 6.2 seconds.

Visually, the RX 500h F Sport gets a piano black front bumper, black window moulding, piano black ORVMs, seamless grille, and the F-Sport performance emblem. Further, the vehicle gets leathersport seats, a genuine leather steering wheel, and exclusive exterior colors such as White Nova Glass Flake, and Heat Blue. Moreover, the vehicle now gets exclusive interior colors such as Dark Rose and Dark Spin Aluminum ornamentation.