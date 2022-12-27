New Lexus RX teased again; to be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo

- New Lexus RX was unveiled in June this year

- Based on the brand’s GA-K platform

Lexus India has teased the new RX range yet again, ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place on 11 January at the Auto Expo 2023. The fifth generation RX, which was unveiled in June this year, is now based on the company’s GA-K platform. The teaser images reveal the headlamp and tail light design of the upcoming model.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Lexus RX has shed almost 90kg of weight all around. Up-front, there’s a new iteration of the brand’s signature Spindle grille, while the sweptback headlamps flanked on either side have now become sleeker. The tail lights too have been revised, while the F-trim gets you the additional blacked all elements. Also on offer are new alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2023 Lexus RX will come equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ADAS, a digital rear view mirror, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera.

Internationally, the upcoming Lexus RX is available with a range of powertrain options to choose from. We expect this model to be offered with a strong-hybrid engine at launch. Stay tuned as we get you all the details from the 2023 Auto Expo live on 11 January.