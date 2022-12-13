CarWale

    Lexus inaugurates Meraki-inspired experience centre in Coimbatore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lexus inaugurates Meraki-inspired experience centre in Coimbatore

    - Second Meraki-inspired dealership from the brand in the country

    - The company will soon open a new dealership in Kochi 

    Lexus India has inaugurated a Meraki-inspired brand experience centre in Coimbatore. With the opening of the Lexus Meraki in Coimbatore, the carmaker has established its footprint in 13 cities along with 15 guest touchpoints across India. 

    The Lexus Meraki Coimbatore outlet joins the current network of Lexus brand spaces in Gurugram and the Lexus dealerships, also known as guest experience centres, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Lexus plans to add another such touchpoint in Kochi soon.

    According to Lexus, the outlet in Coimbatore blends Japanese design sensibilities into the accentuated entryway and brought the outdoors in with the Zen court. The distinctive spindle design, a trademark of Lexus, has been used in the ceiling design to create a delicate lace-like effect to stitch the storyline.

    Front View

    Also on offer is a mural in the Zen court that represents a deconstructed portrayal of the famous bull race tradition of southern India with specially designed carts, drawing parallels to the efficient engine of a Lexus that are energy efficient and have a smaller carbon footprint while enhancing the rider's excitement and experience. Additionally, the brand has made use of soot powdered in the cast in-situ concrete floor and the Zen court wall adds to the energy-efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly structure in terms of sustainable design. This is also claimed to reduce carbon footprint in a small way. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said “We have always believed in establishing stronger ties with our guests, and we are delighted to announce the inauguration of our new brand space in Coimbatore, just a few months after the introduction of our brand space in Gurugram. With the opening of numerous facilities across the country, this innovative concept gets us one step closer to welcoming many more of our guests on a journey of luxury, uniqueness, and amazing experiences with Lexus.”

