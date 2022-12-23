New Lexus RX teased; to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

- Will be offered with a hybrid powertrain across two variants

- To sport the brand’s new design language

Lexus India has revealed its plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The luxury carmaker will debut the new Lexus RX SUV at the expo which received a facelift globally back in June this year. The luxury SUV will sport fresh exterior styling and updated hybrid powertrain.

The Lexus RX exterior styling will debut the brand’s new ‘Spindle body’ design language which will translate to a revised front fascia, sharper LED headlamps, slimmer tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. In terms of dimension, the new RX will have a 60mm longer wheelbase.

Inside, the highlight of the revised cabin will be a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wired Android Auto and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay along with a wireless charging pad. Other inclusions to the RX facelift will be a 360-degree monitor and a digital rear-view mirror. The ADAS suite on the luxury will comprise adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, active steering assist, and a collision risk monitor.

While the present Lexus RX is offered in the 450hl trim in India, the SUV can be had in multiple versions in other international markets. When launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, the Lexus RX will most likely be offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain.