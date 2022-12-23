CarWale

    New Lexus RX teased; to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    312 Views
    New Lexus RX teased; to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

    - Will be offered with a hybrid powertrain across two variants

    - To sport the brand’s new design language 

    Lexus India has revealed its plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The luxury carmaker will debut the new Lexus RX SUV at the expo which received a facelift globally back in June this year. The luxury SUV will sport fresh exterior styling and updated hybrid powertrain. 

    Lexus RX Left Front Three Quarter

    The Lexus RX exterior styling will debut the brand’s new ‘Spindle body’ design language which will translate to a revised front fascia, sharper LED headlamps, slimmer tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. In terms of dimension, the new RX will have a 60mm longer wheelbase. 

    Lexus RX Dashboard

    Inside, the highlight of the revised cabin will be a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wired Android Auto and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay along with a wireless charging pad. Other inclusions to the RX facelift will be a 360-degree monitor and a digital rear-view mirror. The ADAS suite on the luxury will comprise adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, active steering assist, and a collision risk monitor. 

    Lexus RX Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the present Lexus RX is offered in the 450hl trim in India, the SUV can be had in multiple versions in other international markets. When launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, the Lexus RX will most likely be offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain. 

    Lexus RX Image
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 1.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch EV in the works; likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    Glass Ceiling For Women Is A Myth, A Self-Limiting Belief

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus RX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121622 Views
    809 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 59.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus RX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.32 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.38 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.28 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.32 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.38 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.22 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.34 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.23 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121622 Views
    809 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Lexus RX teased; to debut at 2023 Auto Expo