Glass Ceiling For Women Is A Myth, A Self-Limiting Belief

Latha Chembrakalam started her professional career with Bengaluru-based Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as an R&D Engineer in 1992, and has since moved up the ladder with her grit and determination.

Her professional journey includes stints with Siemens Information Systems, where she handled business development in South Africa. Before joining Continental, Latha was a part of Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, where she was responsible for the complete powertrain and electrification domain. She is currently the Head of Technical Centre India, Continental Automotive India.

Throughout her career, Latha has evolved as a dynamic business leader. In her current role, she is responsible for engineering competence for global and local markets, focusing on automotive technologies that include autonomous mobility, safety, vehicle networking and information business areas. Since joining BHEL, Latha has been working in a male-dominated industry. She had no issues since she viewed it as an opportunity to examine unexplored territories. She says that diversity has progressed much more during the last one year.

For her, business comes first, but at the same time, she keeps people at the centre of business; only then can the business be successful. Capability to deliver, competencies, hard work and attitude matter more for an organisation than gender, she says.

Her teenage daughter is her biggest reverse mentor regarding social media, on how to communicate and handle rebels, etc. She likes the new generation, as many of them are purpose-driven. At work, she has a reverse mentor with about five years of experience, who gives insights on communicating and getting feedback from people.

“I don’t believe there is a glass ceiling for women. It is a myth and a self-limiting belief. There is empowerment, but the question is how many are asking or demanding it and finding the right opportunity. Organisations have to be conscious, and a Diversity and Inclusion policy should be in place. More than that, the leadership has to walk the talk,” she adds.