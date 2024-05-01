2024 Force Gurkha range revealed: Now in pictures

Force Motors to announce prices of the refreshed Gurkha range soon

Now offered in three door and five door versions

Earlier this week, Force Motors pulled the covers off the updated Gurkha range, which also included the debut of the new Gurkha 5 door. The automaker is set to reveal the prices of this refreshed lineup in the coming days.

Under the hood, the 2024 Force Gurkha range will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine developing 138bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. The SUVs will get a shift-on-fly 4x4 system. Let us now take a closer look at the SUV in a set of pictures.

The revision of the Gurkha range marks a significant update in the range with the arrival of the five door version.

There are four colours on offer, namely white, black, red, and green.

Up front, the new Gurkha range gets full LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs.

There is also a fog light setup with a cornering function.

Also up for offer is a functional snorkel.

The Gurkha retains the 18-inch dual five-spoke alloy wheels.

The rear design is largely similar to the outgoing three door version, including vertically stacked taillights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, roof rack, and ladder.

The dashboard receives minor tweaks in order to house the new infotainment screen.

Then there's the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Further, the instrument console has been updated to a fully digital unit too.

The latter also features a Highline TPMS system.

The 2024 Gurkha range receives tilt and telescopic adjustable steering.

The centre console houses the power window switches, differential locking mechanisms, and multiple storage functions.

The five door version has a seating capacity of seven occupants (including the driver), where the second row is a bench seat and the third row is a captain seat setup.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine has been carried over, although it has been revised to return a higher power output.