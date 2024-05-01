CarWale
    AD

    2024 Force Gurkha range revealed: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,388 Views
    2024 Force Gurkha range revealed: Now in pictures
    • Force Motors to announce prices of the refreshed Gurkha range soon
    • Now offered in three door and five door versions

    Earlier this week, Force Motors pulled the covers off the updated Gurkha range, which also included the debut of the new Gurkha 5 door. The automaker is set to reveal the prices of this refreshed lineup in the coming days.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Force Gurkha range will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine developing 138bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. The SUVs will get a shift-on-fly 4x4 system. Let us now take a closer look at the SUV in a set of pictures.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The revision of the Gurkha range marks a significant update in the range with the arrival of the five door version.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are four colours on offer, namely white, black, red, and green.

    Headlight

    Up front, the new Gurkha range gets full LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs.

    Front Fog Lamp

    There is also a fog light setup with a cornering function.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Also up for offer is a functional snorkel.

    Wheel

    The Gurkha retains the 18-inch dual five-spoke alloy wheels.

    Rear View

    The rear design is largely similar to the outgoing three door version, including vertically stacked taillights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, roof rack, and ladder.

    Dashboard

    The dashboard receives minor tweaks in order to house the new infotainment screen.

    Infotainment System

    Then there's the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Instrument Cluster

    Further, the instrument console has been updated to a fully digital unit too.

    Instrument Cluster

    The latter also features a Highline TPMS system.

    Dashboard

    The 2024 Gurkha range receives tilt and telescopic adjustable steering.

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The centre console houses the power window switches, differential locking mechanisms, and multiple storage functions.

    Second Row Seats

    The five door version has a seating capacity of seven occupants (including the driver), where the second row is a bench seat and the third row is a captain seat setup.

    Engine Shot

    The 2.2-litre diesel engine has been carried over, although it has been revised to return a higher power output.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Ertiga accounts for 60,000 open bookings in May 2024
     Next 
    New Maruti Swift bookings open: India launch on 9 May

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Rs. 13.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Force Motors Gurkha Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.88 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.41 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.87 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 19.02 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 21.05 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.69 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 19.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Force Gurkha range revealed: Now in pictures