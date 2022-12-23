2024 Jaguar F-Pace revealed with feature upgrade and improved PHEV

- P400e is now the range-topping version

- 20 per cent improved electric range with bigger battery in PHEV

Jaguar has revealed the MY2024 F-Pace (yes, it’s 2024) with upgrades to its PHEV line-up. With this model-year update, Jaguar’s first SUV has also received some styling tweaks, an updated features list and a bigger battery in the P400e version.

The larger 19.2kWh battery pack, in the P400e PHEV, now has an all-electric range of 65km, an improvement of 20 per cent from 53km before. The charging time is down to two hours and thirty minutes via a 35kW DC charging. With an output of 400bhp and 640Nm, the P400e can hit 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds. The P400e has all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

With the MY2024 update, the F-Pace is available in R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT, and SVR trim levels. While JLR has started using the BMW-sourced V8, the F-Pace SVR continues with its 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Features like 19-inch wheels, an all-digital instrument cluster, Pivi Pro with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard with this update. The R-Dynamic SE trim onwards, glossy black exterior accents come as standard.

This is just a model-year update for the F-Pace and we don’t expect a second-gen F-Pace to arrive anytime soon. Because Jaguar has announced they’ll become a purely electric carmaker by 2025,; so there will be no new model until then.