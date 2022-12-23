CarWale

    Tata Punch EV in the works; likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    Jay Shah

    Tata Punch EV in the works; likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    - First EV with ALFA architecture 

    - Expected to be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo

    While Tata Motors EV portfolio is already strong with three models, the Indian carmaker is now all set to showcase its fourth electric vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo. This time around, it could be the electrified version of the Tata Punch which will be the brand’s first electric vehicle based on the new ALFA architecture. 

    Tata Punch Engine Shot

    While the ICE version of the Punch is one of the top-selling models of the brand, the Punch EV if introduced will slot between the recently launched Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. In terms of powertrain, the Punch will most likely make use of the brand’s Ziptron powertrain and could get the same specifications as the Tiago EV

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Punch EV is likely have an identical list with a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, re-gen mode, and drive modes. 

    Tata Punch Right Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, Tata Motors has announced that the prices of the Tata Tiago EV will be hiked by up to four per cent from January 2023. The electric hatchback has received over 20,000 bookings and the deliveries are slated to begin from next month. 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    New Lexus RX teased; to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

