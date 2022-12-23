New Lexus LX introduced in India at Rs 2.82 crore

- Offered with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine

- Available as a CBU model

Lexus India has introduced the new Lexus LX in India with a price tag of Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The updated version of the brand’s flagship SUV has been listed on the brand’s India website and we expect the deliveries to start in the coming months. Read on to know about the updates of the new Lexus LX.

The Lexus LX exterior is based on the brand’s ‘Dignified Sophistication’ concept which wears a massive frameless spindle-shaped front grille with horizontal slats. This is flanked by sharper LED headlamps that house four projector LEDs with integrated DRLs. Towards the side, the squared wheel arches, kinked window line, and 22-inch alloy wheels add to the imposing appeal of the SUV. The biggest highlight of the posterior is the top-hinged back door with split tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar.

Inside, the cabin of the Lexus has been revamped with a dual-screen setup. The first one is a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard while the other is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is equipped with four-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats, rear entertainment screens, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior can be had in four themes – Hazel, Black, Crimson, and White and Dark Sepia.

On the safety front, the Lexus LX is festooned with ADAS features such as rear cross-traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, a digital rear-view mirror, and a 360-degree camera.

While the outgoing model was offered in the 570 petrol trim, the facelift has been introduced only with a diesel engine. The 3.3-litre V6 diesel offered in the 500d trim is tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of torque and is paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox.