CarWale

    New Lexus LX introduced in India at Rs 2.82 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    894 Views
    New Lexus LX introduced in India at Rs 2.82 crore

    - Offered with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine 

    - Available as a CBU model 

    Lexus India has introduced the new Lexus LX in India with a price tag of Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The updated version of the brand’s flagship SUV has been listed on the brand’s India website and we expect the deliveries to start in the coming months. Read on to know about the updates of the new Lexus LX. 

    Lexus LX Left Front Three Quarter

    The Lexus LX exterior is based on the brand’s ‘Dignified Sophistication’ concept which wears a massive frameless spindle-shaped front grille with horizontal slats. This is flanked by sharper LED headlamps that house four projector LEDs with integrated DRLs. Towards the side, the squared wheel arches, kinked window line, and 22-inch alloy wheels add to the imposing appeal of the SUV. The biggest highlight of the posterior is the top-hinged back door with split tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar. 

    Lexus LX Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the Lexus has been revamped with a dual-screen setup. The first one is a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard while the other is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is equipped with four-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats, rear entertainment screens, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior can be had in four themes – Hazel, Black, Crimson, and White and Dark Sepia. 

    On the safety front, the Lexus LX is festooned with ADAS features such as rear cross-traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, a digital rear-view mirror, and a 360-degree camera. 

    Lexus LX Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the outgoing model was offered in the 570 petrol trim, the facelift has been introduced only with a diesel engine. The 3.3-litre V6 diesel offered in the 500d trim is tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of torque and is paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox. 

    Lexus LX [2017-2022] Image
    Lexus LX [2017-2022]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India realigns motorsport activities
     Next 
    Tata Punch EV in the works; likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus LX [2017-2022] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121622 Views
    809 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 13.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 56.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Lexus-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121622 Views
    809 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Lexus LX introduced in India at Rs 2.82 crore