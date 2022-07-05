CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lexus cars to chauffeur guests at Bangalore airport’s VIP terminal

    Authors Image

    Siddharth

    291 Views
    Lexus cars to chauffeur guests at Bangalore airport’s VIP terminal

    - Lexus India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd. announce partnership

    - Lexus cars to chauffeur guests between the VIP terminal and their private planes

    Guests using the VIP terminal at Bangalore airport will now be chauffeured to and from their planes in Lexus cars. Lexus India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd have announced an exclusive partnership for the airport’s luxury transport fleet.

    'At BLR Airport, we are always looking at ways to find solutions to create the best customer experience and enhance the overall travel experience of our passengers.  We are confident that this partnership with Lexus will offer our premium guests an exclusive on-ground experience when they travel through our airport,' said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

    Bangalore airport’s luxury fleet will feature everything from the flagship LX 570 SUV to the ES 300h sedan. These cars are expected to enhance the luxury experience of guests using the VIP terminal as well as offer them a chance to check out the luxury features of these cars.

    'We at Lexus India are driven by the Japanese philosophy of 'Omotenashi' meaning exceptional hospitality and the Indian spirit of 'Athithi Devo Bhava' to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them with the amazing Lexus experience. This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction, that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests with a luxurious experience of utmost comfort & luxury through our meticulously crafted Lexus cars. This will surely enhance their travel experience whenever they are visiting the city,' said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

    For more details, you can go through our reviews of various Lexus cars at this link. Also, check out the latest video review of the NX 350h F-Sport below! 

     

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 84,000 on Renault Triber, Kwid, and Kiger in July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus ES Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120013 Views
    785 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 59.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 74.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 68.89 Lakh
    Pune₹ 70.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 73.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 65.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120013 Views
    785 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus cars to chauffeur guests at Bangalore airport’s VIP terminal