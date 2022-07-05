Lexus cars to chauffeur guests at Bangalore airport’s VIP terminal

- Lexus India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd. announce partnership

- Lexus cars to chauffeur guests between the VIP terminal and their private planes

Guests using the VIP terminal at Bangalore airport will now be chauffeured to and from their planes in Lexus cars. Lexus India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd have announced an exclusive partnership for the airport’s luxury transport fleet.

'At BLR Airport, we are always looking at ways to find solutions to create the best customer experience and enhance the overall travel experience of our passengers. We are confident that this partnership with Lexus will offer our premium guests an exclusive on-ground experience when they travel through our airport,' said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

Bangalore airport’s luxury fleet will feature everything from the flagship LX 570 SUV to the ES 300h sedan. These cars are expected to enhance the luxury experience of guests using the VIP terminal as well as offer them a chance to check out the luxury features of these cars.

'We at Lexus India are driven by the Japanese philosophy of 'Omotenashi' meaning exceptional hospitality and the Indian spirit of 'Athithi Devo Bhava' to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them with the amazing Lexus experience. This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction, that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests with a luxurious experience of utmost comfort & luxury through our meticulously crafted Lexus cars. This will surely enhance their travel experience whenever they are visiting the city,' said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

