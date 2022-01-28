New car launches in India in February 2022

In the current month, we have witnessed a slew of new car launches in both premium and budget segments. Before you turn pages of the 2022 calendar, the following is a list of confirmed and expected car launches in the country in February.

Audi Q7 facelift

The updated Audi Q7 will be the first model to be launched next month, on 3 February, 2022. The German automaker opened bookings for the Q7 facelift earlier this month, while its production commenced back in December 2021. The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift will be offered in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology.

Mechanically, the Q7 SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine which generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will get a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has commenced the production of the Baleno facelift in the country. The company is yet to officially announce its launch date for the updated model. However, it is believed that the Baleno facelift might be introduced sometime around the last week of February 2022. The updated model is likely to get significant cosmetic and feature updates over the outgoing model.

Under the hood, the Baleno facelift is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine which comes mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT option. Post launch, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz.

Kia Carens

Kia India commenced bookings for the Carens around two weeks back against a token amount of Rs 25,000. Kia India is yet to officially announce the launch date for the Carens, details for which is expected to be announced soon. The upcoming three-row vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts options. The Carens is the first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy and the company claims that the vehicle will offer the longest wheelbase in its segment at 2,780mm.

The Kia Carens will be available in two petrol engines – 1.5-litre Smartstream and 1.4-litre T-GDi, while the diesel version gets a 1.5-litre CRDi engine. The vehicle will be available in both manual and automatic options. The first drive review for Kia Carens will go live at 6pm tomorrow, so stay tuned to CarWale for more details.

Lexus NX 350h

Toyota luxury arm, Lexus has recently opened bookings for the new NX 350h in the country. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the NX 350h, therefore, depending on the market conditions the NX 350h is expected to be launched next month. The NX brand was first introduced in the year 2018 and the upcoming NX 350h signifies the next generation of the Lexus with improved design, better performance, and modern technology. Currently, the company offers six models in the country, five of which are hybrid models. At the time of launch, the NX 350h will be offered in three variant options – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

The performance specifications and other details will be known at a later date.