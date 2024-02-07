CarWale
    Maruti Baleno gets discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in February 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Baleno prices in India start at Rs. 6.66 lakh
    • The model recently witnessed a price revision

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits, available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and more, can be availed across the Arena and Nexa chains.

    The Maruti Baleno is currently offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, corporate discount of Rs. 2,000, and an additional scrap benefit of Rs. 5,000. These benefits are valid across the variant matrix.

    In other news, Maruti recently increased the prices of the Baleno premium hatchback by up to Rs. 5,000 for select variants. Customers can currently choose from four variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

