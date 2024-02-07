Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in February 2024

Kiger attracts the maximum discount

Offers valid till 29 February, 2024

Here is some good news for customers planning to buy a Renault car this month. The automaker is offering massive discounts across its portfolio in the current month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty bonuses. In addition to this, the brand is offering corporate discounts of up to Rs. 12,000 for select profiles.

The following are the model-wise discounts on Renault cars in February 2024:

Model Discount bifurcation Total discount Triber Cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 Rs. 55,000 Kwid Cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 Rs. 60,000 Kiger Cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 Rs. 65,000

These offers are valid till 29 February, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, model, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest contacting your nearest authorised dealership to know more about these offers.

In other news, Renault recently launched the 2024 iterations of the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber in India. In terms of updates, these models have received feature upgrades along with the new pricing. While the Kwid starts from Rs. 4.69 lakh, the prices of the Triber and the Kiger start from Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).