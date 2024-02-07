CarWale
    AD

    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in February 2024

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    874 Views
    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in February 2024
    • Kiger attracts the maximum discount
    • Offers valid till 29 February, 2024

    Here is some good news for customers planning to buy a Renault car this month. The automaker is offering massive discounts across its portfolio in the current month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty bonuses. In addition to this, the brand is offering corporate discounts of up to Rs. 12,000 for select profiles.

    The following are the model-wise discounts on Renault cars in February 2024:

    ModelDiscount bifurcationTotal discount
    TriberCash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000Rs. 55,000
    KwidCash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000Rs. 60,000
    KigerCash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 + exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 + loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000Rs. 65,000
    Renault Front View

    These offers are valid till 29 February, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, model, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest contacting your nearest authorised dealership to know more about these offers.

    In other news, Renault recently launched the 2024 iterations of the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber in India. In terms of updates, these models have received feature upgrades along with the new pricing. While the Kwid starts from Rs. 4.69 lakh, the prices of the Triber and the Kiger start from Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Baleno gets discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in February 2024
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV prices hiked by Rs. 5,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22438 Views
    110 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22438 Views
    110 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in February 2024