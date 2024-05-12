CarWale
    2024 Maruti Swift surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • New Swift prices in India start at Rs. 6.49 lakh
    • Bookings underway for Rs. 11,000

    Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the updated hatchback, which rivals the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, are expected to begin soon.

    Maruti commenced bookings of the new-gen Swift on 1 May for Rs. 11,000, and now the automaker has confirmed that it has received 10,000 bookings for the refreshed car. This milestone has been achieved within 10 days of the commencement of bookings and less than a day since its launch.

    The 2024 Swift is available in five variants - LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can choose from nine colours, including six mono-tone and three dual-tone options. Under the hood, it gets a new 1.2-litre, Z Series petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
