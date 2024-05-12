Tata to launch Sierra EV in 2025; Curvv and Altroz Racer this year

- First shown at the Auto Expo in 2023

- Production-ready model coming next year

This will come across as good news for those who have been wanting to get a clear picture of the launch timeline for the Tata Sierra EV. The highly anticipated premium EV will go on sale in India during the second half of 2025. Besides the Sierra EV, Tata will launch two other models that we have been looking forward to seeing – the Curvv and the Altroz Racer. These two vehicles will be launched much sooner than the Sierra EV. More on that later.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata showcased the Sierra EV for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. At the time, we got a glimpse of the concept and now we know for sure that the production-ready Sierra EV will be launched in 2025. In terms of looks, the Sierra EV features an LED light bar spanning the length of the front-end, LED DRLs, a split headlamp design, contrast-coloured skid plates, dual-tone bumpers, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, and an LED light bar with integrated tail lights. Also up for offer are blacked-out A and C-pillars as well as flush-fitting door handles.

As for the dimensions, the Sierra EV is likely to measure 4.3 metres in length, and will be offered in two seating layouts, including a bench seat setup for the second row and a twin captain seat setup. Equipment-wise, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. Details regarding the battery pack and the electric motor for the Sierra EV remain unknown at the moment.

Tata Altroz Racer

Moving to the Altroz Racer which is the sportier version of the Altroz. The former will be launched next month to give the i20 N Line some company. Like the Sierra EV, the Altroz Racer was first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023. Since then, it has been spied on multiple occasions along with an official display at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. It will feature a new look, a few high-end features and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

Tata Curvv

We have been seeing prototypes of the Tata Curvv now and then. The highly awaited coupe SUV will be the first of its kind from Tata Motors and it will be launched later this year in both electric and ICE guise. The latter is expected to borrow the powertrain of the Tata Nexon, while the electric version will move along the lines of the Nexon EV. At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata confirmed a diesel engine for the Curvv, which will be the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 118bhp/260Nm. The Curvv will take on the Citroen Basalt but also cars from Mahindra and even Maruti Suzuki in the future.