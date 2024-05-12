CarWale
    AD

    Tata to launch Sierra EV in 2025; Curvv and Altroz Racer this year

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    26,051 Views
    Tata to launch Sierra EV in 2025; Curvv and Altroz Racer this year

    - First shown at the Auto Expo in 2023 

    - Production-ready model coming next year

    This will come across as good news for those who have been wanting to get a clear picture of the launch timeline for the Tata Sierra EV. The highly anticipated premium EV will go on sale in India during the second half of 2025. Besides the Sierra EV, Tata will launch two other models that we have been looking forward to seeing – the Curvv and the Altroz Racer. These two vehicles will be launched much sooner than the Sierra EV. More on that later.

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata showcased the Sierra EV for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. At the time, we got a glimpse of the concept and now we know for sure that the production-ready Sierra EV will be launched in 2025. In terms of looks, the Sierra EV features an LED light bar spanning the length of the front-end, LED DRLs, a split headlamp design, contrast-coloured skid plates, dual-tone bumpers, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, and an LED light bar with integrated tail lights. Also up for offer are blacked-out A and C-pillars as well as flush-fitting door handles.

    As for the dimensions, the Sierra EV is likely to measure 4.3 metres in length, and will be offered in two seating layouts, including a bench seat setup for the second row and a twin captain seat setup. Equipment-wise, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. Details regarding the battery pack and the electric motor for the Sierra EV remain unknown at the moment.

    Front View

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Moving to the Altroz Racer which is the sportier version of the Altroz. The former will be launched next month to give the i20 N Line some company. Like the Sierra EV, the Altroz Racer was first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023. Since then, it has been spied on multiple occasions along with an official display at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. It will feature a new look, a few high-end features and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

    Front View

    Tata Curvv 

    We have been seeing prototypes of the Tata Curvv now and then. The highly awaited coupe SUV will be the first of its kind from Tata Motors and it will be launched later this year in both electric and ICE guise. The latter is expected to borrow the powertrain of the Tata Nexon, while the electric version will move along the lines of the Nexon EV. At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata confirmed a diesel engine for the Curvv, which will be the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 118bhp/260Nm. The Curvv will take on the Citroen Basalt but also cars from Mahindra and even Maruti Suzuki in the future.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2024 Maruti Swift surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.85 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.88 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.97 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.75 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata to launch Sierra EV in 2025; Curvv and Altroz Racer this year