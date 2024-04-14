CarWale
    Tata Curvv spied testing; coupe SUV stance detailed

    Desirazu Venkat

    19,031 Views
    Tata Curvv spied testing; coupe SUV stance detailed
    • Will be launched in H2 of 2024
    • To be offered with both petrol and diesel power

    High Stance

    The Tata Curvv has been spied testing for the umpteenth time but in this set of spy images, we have managed to capture the high stance of Tata’s first coupe. This is the most visible in the rear-end images and it stays quite true to the string of concept cars that we have been seeing over the last year. The spy images also clearly showcase the wheels and their design, the layout of the headlamps, and the heavily sloped roofline that will give the car its signature look.

    Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

    Jump into the unknown?

    The Curvv represents a completely new body style that has not been attempted in this part of the market to date. This is Tata playing the long game and attempting to cover its SUV base in all possible departments when it comes to body styles.

    Tata Curvv Right Front Three Quarter

    Engine options

    As we said, the Curvv is Tata’s first coupe SUV and will be launched in both the electric and ICE guise. The latter is expected to pick up on the powertrain of the Tata Nexon, while the former will move along the lines of the Nexon EV. Tata, at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, confirmed a diesel engine for the Curvv, which will be the automaker’s 1.5-litre unit producing 118bhp/260Nm. The Curvv will take on the Citroen Basalt but also cars from Mahindra and even Maruti Suzuki in the future.

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
