    Kia EV9 India launch officially confirmed for FY24-25

    Kia EV9 India launch officially confirmed for FY24-25
    • The EV9 will be Kia’s second electric car in India
    • Kia will also introduce the new Carnival this year

    After announcing a range of updates across its products earlier this month, Kia doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Now, we have learned that the Korean automobile brand will introduce two new models later this year.

    Kia EV9 Front View

    These include the EV9 electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival, which will be launched in the current financial year. While the Carnival is expected to arrive in the coming months, the EV9 could follow shortly after.

    Kia has already begun testing both cars, with the sightings of the EV9 surfacing just about two months ago. Set to become the new flagship car from the brand in the Indian market, it could be offered in the 2WD and 4WD guise with a range of approximately 400-500km on a single full charge.

    Kia EV9 Dashboard

    Details regarding the India-spec EV9 remain unknown at the moment. We expect the car to arrive as a CBU at the start, with a CKD version to follow based on the demand. It will be equipped with features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual digital screens, connected car technology, electrically adjustable seats for the second row, powered tailgate, and multi-zone climate control, among others.

    Kia EV9 Image
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Tata Curvv spied testing; coupe SUV stance detailed
     Next 
    MG Hector BlackStorm starts reaching dealerships post-launch

