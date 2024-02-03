CarWale
    Kia EV9 spied testing in India

    Desirazu Venkat

    Kia EV9 spied testing in India
    • New flagship electric SUV from Kia
    • Expected to arrive in India in H2 of 2024

    After showing it to us as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Kia EV9 electric SUV has been spied in production guise testing in Hyderabad. This car, when launched, will be Kia’s new flagship vehicle for the Indian market.

    The car that has been spotted is completely undisguised and has been painted in a shade of pearlescent black and is sans any kind of variant badging. A brief glimpse of the cabin indicates beige-coloured interiors with a possible black-coloured dashboard. It’s expected to arrive initially as a fully-loaded model with all the bells and whistles like dual-digital displays, multi-zone climate control, level-2 ADAS, power second-row seats, power tailgate and connected car technology.

    We expect that the India-spec version will be offered here in both 2WD and 4WD guises with a range in the region of 400-500km. All versions are three-row models with only the 4WD GT-line getting a six-seat option. The EV9 will be the first three-row EV in India and could be priced around Rs. 90 lakh. It will be a CBU initially but we expect that CKD assembly will start if there is enough demand.

    Source: Evo India

    Kia EV9
    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
