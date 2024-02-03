CarWale
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices reduced by up to Rs. 60,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Entire MG lineup receives price revision
    • Prices start at Rs. 14.95 lakh

    MG Motor India has revised the prices of its entire range in February 2024. The Hector and Hector Plus SUV has also undergone a price reduction and both SUVs are now affordable by up to Rs. 60,000. With this, the Hector and Hector Plus range start at ex-showroom prices of Rs. 14.95 lakh and Rs. 17.75 lakh, respectively.

    The Hector SUV can be had in six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, across petrol and diesel engines. On the other hand, the Hector Plus is available in six- and seven-seater options across six variants.

    Mechanically, both SUVs are equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the automatic transmission is limited only to the petrol engine.

