MG and Zeon partners to install EV chargers across six states

- Signs MoU to boost EV charging infrastructure

- Sixth CPO for the carmaker

MG Motor has signed an MoU with Zeon Electric as their sixth charging point operator (CPO). Through this collaboration, the EV charging infrastructure would be strengthened along major highways and cities and MG dealerships across six states including Karnataka, Kerala, AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Current MG customers will also receive exclusive offers for charging at the Zeon charging stations. The partner charging stations will additionally be discoverable to users of the MyMG app and on the iSmart infotainment screens. Also, Zeon’s 300 plus AC and DC chargers across the country will be added to MG’s current network.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, deputy managing director, MG Motor India, said “This strategic alliance with Zeon Electric underscores our dedication to sustainable mobility and our commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for our customers.”

Adding to it, Kartikeyan Palanisamy, founder of Zeon, said, “This collaboration exemplifies our collective dedication to driving positive change in the automotive industry, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly mobility solutions.'