Maruti Swift Thrill Chaser package priced at Rs. 30,000

One of two accessory packs offered with the fourth-generation Swift

No mechanical changes

The Maruti Swift Thrill Chaser accessory pack has been priced at Rs. 30,000. This is one of the two accessory packages that were announced with the four-generation hatchback when it was launched on 9 May. The other accessory package is the Racing Roadster pack also priced at Rs. 30,000.

On the outside, the package comprises bits for the hood, doors, mirrors, bumpers, door visors and window frames. Inside, Maruti has fitted bits for the seats, doors, dashboard, centre console and even a special Thrill Chaser cover for the key. The package is fitted at the dealer level and can be ordered online from Maruti’s accessories website.

The accessory package was an expected step as the industry is now moving towards special edition cars across its range. This is present in the range offered by Hyundai, Kia and Tata across the price table. Despite the Thrill Chaser name, there are no mechanical changes and you still get the new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine producing 80bhp/100Nm.