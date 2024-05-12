CarWale
    MG Hector 100-Year Limited Edition arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Based on the Sharp Pro variant
    • Gets a new Evergreen exterior colour

    MG Motor India, to celebrate 100 years, has launched a special ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ of its entire range. Models including Comet, Astor, Hector, and the ZS EV get this limited-run special edition. Now, post its launch, the Hector, in this special trim has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    MG Hector Rear View

    On the outside, all the models get the same Evergreen exterior paint paying tribute to the British racing lineage. Moreover, the cars get a dual-tone finish with a blacked-out roof, blacked-out alloy wheels, decals and graphics, and a ‘100-Year Edition’ badging.

    MG Hector Dashboard

    Inside, the models feature a black theme for the cabin with a ‘100-Year Edition’ mascot embroidered on the front seat headrests. Furthermore, the infotainment screen also benefits from an Evergreen-coloured theme with customisable widgets.

    MG Hector Front Seat Headrest

    Mechanically, the Hector SUV continues to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. White the former comes mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, the latter is only offered with a manual unit.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
