Maruti Alto K10, Celerio, and S-Presso Dream Series launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Will only be available during June 2024

Prices of AMT models reduced by Rs. 5,000

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dream Series edition for its entry-level hatchback, namely, the Alto K10, Celerio, and the S-Presso. This new edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.99 lakh for all three models. Notably, this new series is limited only to the month of June 2024.

The Dream Series is based on the VXi+ variant of the Alto K10 and S-Presso, and LXi for the Celerio. As for the features, the Alto K10 benefits from a reverse parking camera and central locking with the Dream Series. On the other hand, the Celerio gets a reverse parking camera and a Pioneer-sourced music system with two speakers.

Meanwhile, the S-Presso has received the most features with the Dream Series edition. These include a reverse parking camera, central locking, two speakers, and an interior styling kit. Furthermore, the exterior of the S-Presso gets wheel arch cladding, skid plates, number plate frame, and chrome garnish on the front grille and tailgate.

Commenting on the initiatives, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at MSIL, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society”.