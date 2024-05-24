CarWale
    MG Comet, ZS EV, and Hector 100-Year Limited Edition detailed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    16,852 Views
    MG Comet, ZS EV, and Hector 100-Year Limited Edition detailed
    • Centenary editions reach dealerships
    • Feature cosmetic changes

    MG is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the launch of limited editions of the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, and the Hector. We take a closer look at these special editions, detailing the changes.

    Why these special editions?

    MG or Morris Garages is a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy. These centenary special editions are exclusive limited editions to honour the history of the world of racing. Hence, the cars get the iconic 'Evergreen' exterior colour synonymous with British racing history. This shade is common for all these special editions and looks good in the flesh. Let's get to the details of each vehicle.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    MG Comet 100-Year Limited Edition

    Starting with the smallest, the Comet's special edition sports the dark British Green shade with a Starry Black finished roof. While the MG logo is in chrome, the 'COMET' lettering at the back is in a darker shade, and the 'INTERNET INSIDE' badging is blacked out. Inside, apart from the green-themed infotainment system, customers can opt for black and green seat covers with exclusive badging. The 2024 models get auto-folding ORVMs and a revised centre console with an e-brake and some more stowage space now.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    MG ZS EV and Astor 100-Year Limited Edition

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The ZS EV also gets the British Green exterior colour with other elements finished in a dark shade, like the grille on the Astor. Not seen in pictures here, but the cars will feature a '100-Year Edition' badge on the tailgate. The interior of the limited edition models features an all-black theme with '100-Year Edition' embroidered on the front headrests. And though the interior is dark with the all-black theme, the carmaker has made sure to carry on the 'Evergreen' theme even on the head unit of the infotainment system.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    MG Hector100-Year Limited Edition

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Hector, of course with the green exterior, looks different from the standard models. This is thanks to the diffused dark chrome for the massive grille in front. Also, the wheels get a new pattern and a black colour like that on the Blackstorm. At the rear, the Hector badging and chrome elements get the dark treatment, which complements the British green colour. Unlike the lighter shades in the standard Hector's interior, this special edition gets an all-black interior with exclusive badging on the front headrests and the neon green theme widget for the infotainment system.

    Right Side View

    Powertrain of the MG 100-Year Limited Editions

    There are no changes to the engine options or even the electric powertrain of the EVs. Customers can choose the existing engine and gearbox options currently on offer with the cars on sale.

    Conclusion

    2024 RangeEvergreen EditionStandard version
    CometRs. 9.4 lakh-Rs. 9.24 lakh-
    AstorRs. 14.81 lakh (MT)Rs. 16.08 lakh (CVT)Rs. 14.61 lakh (MT)Rs. 15.88 lakh (CVT)
    ZS EVRs. 24.18 lakh-Rs. 23.98 lakh (Exclusive Plus)-
    Hector

    Rs. 21.2 lakh

    (Petrol MT)

    Rs. 21.9 lakh

    (Diesel MT)

    Rs. 19.88 lakh

    (Sharp Pro Petrol MT)

    Rs. 21.69 lakh

    (Sharp Pro Diesel MT)

    The ex-showroom prices for the MG 100-Year Limited Edition are not very high in comparison to those of the standard models as seen in the chart. In fact, a buyer gets a unique car to own while also being a part of the carmaker’s history with these centenary editions.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

