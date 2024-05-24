MG Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition reaches dealerships

Priced at Rs. 9.40 lakh

Gets Evergreen exterior paint

MG Motor India recently launched the 100-Year Limited Edition of the Hector, Astor, ZS EV, and the Comet EV. Now, post the launch, the special edition of the Comet EV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

The top-spec variant of the Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition is being retailed at Rs. 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The significant changes include a new Evergreen exterior paint hue, blacked-out roof, diffused chrome finish, and a darkened Comet EV badge on the tailgate.

Inside, the Evergreen theme has been carried over and incorporated with the infotainment system UI. Moreover, the front seat headrests get the ‘100-Year’ mascots embossed to further signify this version.

Powering the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack which helps the motor to develop 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the charging solutions, the Comet now gets two charging methods – a 7.4kW AC fast charger and a 3.3kW AC charger. The former can juice up the EV from 10 to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours.