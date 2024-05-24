CarWale
    BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs. 46.9 lakh

    Jay Shah

    • Costs Rs. 3 lakh more than standard petrol variant
    • Offered as a limited edition model

    BMW India has launched the M Sport Shadow Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe with a price tag of Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited units, it costs Rs. 3 lakh more than the standard variant and is offered solely with a petrol powertrain.

    As part of the package, the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition sports the signature kidney grille with a black finish and a rear spoiler. It can be had in Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey exterior shades.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

    The cabin of the Shadow Edition is draped in Black and Oyster upholstery with the Illuminated Berlin trim. The carbon gear selector further adds to the overall unique theme. Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, parking assist, and a wireless charging pad.

    This special edition can only be had with a petrol powertrain. It is propelled by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that puts out 177bhp and 280Nm of torque. Further, it offers a choice of drive modes between Eco, Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
