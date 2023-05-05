BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro variant launched in India at Rs. 45.50 lakh

- The 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered in three variants

- This new variant is available with a petrol engine

BMW India has introduced a new variant for its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe. This new petrol variant is called the M Sport Pro and it is priced at Rs. 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport variants.

In terms of features, on top of the 220i M Sport variant, the new M Sport Pro variant comes equipped with a head-up display, BMW gesture control, and a 10-speaker setup with a total output of 205-watt. On the inside, the dashboard gets a contrasting theme, and it features M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather steering wheel with black stitching, paddle shifters, M badging, and illuminated Boston interior trim finishers.

Under the hood, this new M Sport Pro variant is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. This engine is tuned to produce 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the sedan also gets launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector switch with this new variant.