CarWale
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro variant launched in India at Rs. 45.50 lakh

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    392 Views
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro variant launched in India at Rs. 45.50 lakh

    - The 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered in three variants

    - This new variant is available with a petrol engine

    BMW India has introduced a new variant for its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe. This new petrol variant is called the M Sport Pro and it is priced at Rs. 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport variants. 

    In terms of features, on top of the 220i M Sport variant, the new M Sport Pro variant comes equipped with a head-up display, BMW gesture control, and a 10-speaker setup with a total output of 205-watt. On the inside, the dashboard gets a contrasting theme, and it features M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather steering wheel with black stitching, paddle shifters, M badging, and illuminated Boston interior trim finishers.

    Under the hood, this new M Sport Pro variant is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. This engine is tuned to produce 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the sedan also gets launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector switch with this new variant.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 52.24 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 54.04 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 50.59 Lakh
    PuneRs. 51.97 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 54.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 47.94 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 52.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 50.55 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.47 Lakh

