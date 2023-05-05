Hyundai expands safety features across complete range

-Three-point seat-belt and reminder standard across the range

-Four airbags are now the minimum standard across the range

Hyundai has expanded the safety features across its range by adding three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders across the range. The move comes as a part of a list of safety feature expansions that Hyundai has been undertaking over the last few months.

Hyundai has made four airbags as the standard minimum while its larger models upwards of the Verna get six airbags. In addition, the Venue, i20 and i20 N Lines all get ESC, VSM and hill assist control as standard fitment. Lastly, Hyundai has also hinted that it is looking at ADAS for its more popular models below the Verna and we suspect that the first candidate will be the Venue and Venue N-Line.

Commenting on the upgrades, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer Hyundai Motor India said, “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardisation of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevating the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in sync with Indian Government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminders for all seats as standard offerings. We firmly believe that Safety feature standardisation will offer superior protection for our customers.”