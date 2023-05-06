CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on Maruti Baleno in May 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on Maruti Baleno in May 2023

    - Baleno received a price hike last month

    - It now complies with RDE and BS6 Phase 2 norms 

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships under the Nexa chain are offering discounts on their products this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Delta MT variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Zeta and Alpha, MT and AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki upgraded its entire range of cars to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The Baleno premium hatchback also received a price hike in April 2023, where all the variants became dearer by Rs. 5,000. The company also launched the Baleno-based Fronx SUV Coupe last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai expands safety features across complete range

