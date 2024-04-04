CarWale
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive bookings open in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    BMW i5 M60 xDrive bookings open in India
    • To be offered via the CBU route
    • 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds

    BMW India has announced the bookings commencement of the upcoming i5 M60 xDrive in the country. The all-electric sedan is expected to go on sale in the coming months and will be brought via the CBU route. The performance salon will be sold in limited numbers with deliveries said to begin in May 2024 across the country.

    The all-electric i5 M60 xDrive is capable of generating a power output of 600bhp and 820Nm of enormous torque. With this performance, the i5 is rated to sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds with a claimed WLTP-cycle driving range of up to 516km on a single charge.

    BMW Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are very excited to announce the pre-launch bookings of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive in India. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is an epic athlete - it captivates from start to finish and leads with elegant design, innovative technology and dynamic performance. BMW Group India has been a leader in the electric luxury car segment for two consecutive years, offering the most versatile portfolio - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE. With the introduction of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we will further enhance the exceptionally diverse and innovative lineup of electric vehicles, and strengthen BMW Group India’s position in the Indian electric luxury car segment.”

    MG Comet EV dearer by Rs. 10,000 in April

