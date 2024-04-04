CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    3,255 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: All you need to know
    • New sub-four metre crossover launched
    • Deliveries will begin in May

    Introduction

    Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser Taisor for the Indian market. It is the latest model in the Japanese carmaker's line-up to come out as a result of its global partnership with Suzuki for platform and technology sharing. This collaboration has brought in other cross-badged Toyota vehicles in the past, and similarly, the new Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

    Exterior

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Left Front Three Quarter

    Like the other badge-engineered models in Toyota's line-up, the Urban Cruiser Taisor wears the same top hat as the Fronx. However, it gets a revised front, in line with Toyota’s design language and other minor cosmetic changes. For example, the re-sculpted bumper gets a new honeycomb mesh pattern for the air dams. Then, the DRLs with two LEDs look different from the Fronx and give the Taisor a distinct character upfront. However, the headlamps are positioned lower in the bumper – similar to the Fronx. The car’s silhouette also looks alike with silver roof rails, sloping roofline, and squarish wheel arches. Nevertheless, the Taisor rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with a new design pattern. At the back, the connected LED taillight pattern continues as is the case with the Fronx. However, the differentiating factors here are the new LED inserts and new badges.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    The cabin of the Urban Cruiser Taisor is largely identical to the Fronx. The layered dashboard design gets air vents surrounded by silver accents. Then, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has been tweaked according to Toyota's requirements. It gets an in-built voice assistant and connected car tech. Other features include a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, heads-up display, and cruise control. Additionally, it gets an auto-dimming IRVM, six-speaker sound system, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and wireless charger, among others. On the safety front, the Taisor gets six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, and seatbelt reminders.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

    Engine and gearbox specification

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered with the same engine options as the Fronx. These include a naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine and a turbo-powered unit. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit churns out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Besides, the turbo model gets an optional six-speed automatic and the 1.2-litre unit can be had with a five-speed AMT. Lest we forget, there's a CNG model on offer too.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Engine Shot

    Launch price, deliveries, and competition

    The price of the naturally-aspirated Taisor is between Rs. 7.74-9.93 lakh and the turbo-petrol ranges between Rs. 10.56-13.04 lakh. There's not much of a difference between the variant-wise pricing of the Maruti Fronx, on which it is based. Hence, the Taisor will also compete with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite. Toyota has started accepting bookings for the Taisor and deliveries will begin next month.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained
     Next 
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive bookings open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Front Three Quarter
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Front Three Quarter
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Side View
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Rear Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2567 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2543 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.00 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2567 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2543 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: All you need to know