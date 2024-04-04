Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: All you need to know

New sub-four metre crossover launched

Deliveries will begin in May

Introduction

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser Taisor for the Indian market. It is the latest model in the Japanese carmaker's line-up to come out as a result of its global partnership with Suzuki for platform and technology sharing. This collaboration has brought in other cross-badged Toyota vehicles in the past, and similarly, the new Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Exterior

Like the other badge-engineered models in Toyota's line-up, the Urban Cruiser Taisor wears the same top hat as the Fronx. However, it gets a revised front, in line with Toyota’s design language and other minor cosmetic changes. For example, the re-sculpted bumper gets a new honeycomb mesh pattern for the air dams. Then, the DRLs with two LEDs look different from the Fronx and give the Taisor a distinct character upfront. However, the headlamps are positioned lower in the bumper – similar to the Fronx. The car’s silhouette also looks alike with silver roof rails, sloping roofline, and squarish wheel arches. Nevertheless, the Taisor rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with a new design pattern. At the back, the connected LED taillight pattern continues as is the case with the Fronx. However, the differentiating factors here are the new LED inserts and new badges.

Interior

The cabin of the Urban Cruiser Taisor is largely identical to the Fronx. The layered dashboard design gets air vents surrounded by silver accents. Then, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has been tweaked according to Toyota's requirements. It gets an in-built voice assistant and connected car tech. Other features include a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, heads-up display, and cruise control. Additionally, it gets an auto-dimming IRVM, six-speaker sound system, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and wireless charger, among others. On the safety front, the Taisor gets six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, and seatbelt reminders.

Engine and gearbox specification

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered with the same engine options as the Fronx. These include a naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine and a turbo-powered unit. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit churns out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Besides, the turbo model gets an optional six-speed automatic and the 1.2-litre unit can be had with a five-speed AMT. Lest we forget, there's a CNG model on offer too.

Launch price, deliveries, and competition

The price of the naturally-aspirated Taisor is between Rs. 7.74-9.93 lakh and the turbo-petrol ranges between Rs. 10.56-13.04 lakh. There's not much of a difference between the variant-wise pricing of the Maruti Fronx, on which it is based. Hence, the Taisor will also compete with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite. Toyota has started accepting bookings for the Taisor and deliveries will begin next month.