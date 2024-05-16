CarWale
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch on 22 May: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,072 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch on 22 May: What to expect
    • Is the facelifted version of the luxury SUV
    • Made global debut in April last year

    Mercedes plans to launch the refreshed GLS 600 in India on 22 May. This is the ultra-luxurious version of the GLS flagship SUV from the carmaker and here are the things we know so far.

    Cosmetic changes on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

    The India-spec model of the GLS 600 will get updates similar to the global version. Even if it will maintain its existing grille design, it will get enlarged vertical chrome accents. Additionally, this new iteration will feature revamped bumpers, updated LED headlights, and LED taillights. The SUV will ride on newly crafted 22-inch alloy wheels.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600's cabin

    A look at the dashboard suggests that the changes will be restricted to the steering wheel. Otherwise, the overall cabin layout will remain as is. Even the brand's luxurious Manufaktur leather interior will continue to be offered. Other highlights include Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, dual screens, 27-speaker Burmester sound system, rear infotainment screens, and ambient lighting. Globally, the model comes in both four- and six-seat configurations and it will be clear on the 22nd which model India will receive.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Second Row Seats

    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 powertrain details

    Powering the 2024 Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 549bhp and 730Nm of torque, while the mild-hybrid setup provides a boost of 22bhp and 250Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed gearbox which is coupled with an all-wheel-drive system.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Second Row Seats
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 2.96 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.51 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 3.65 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.41 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.51 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 3.65 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 3.23 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 3.71 Crore
    KolkataRs. 3.41 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 3.27 Crore

