Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch on 22 May: What to expect

Is the facelifted version of the luxury SUV

Made global debut in April last year

Mercedes plans to launch the refreshed GLS 600 in India on 22 May. This is the ultra-luxurious version of the GLS flagship SUV from the carmaker and here are the things we know so far.

Cosmetic changes on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The India-spec model of the GLS 600 will get updates similar to the global version. Even if it will maintain its existing grille design, it will get enlarged vertical chrome accents. Additionally, this new iteration will feature revamped bumpers, updated LED headlights, and LED taillights. The SUV will ride on newly crafted 22-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600's cabin

A look at the dashboard suggests that the changes will be restricted to the steering wheel. Otherwise, the overall cabin layout will remain as is. Even the brand's luxurious Manufaktur leather interior will continue to be offered. Other highlights include Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, dual screens, 27-speaker Burmester sound system, rear infotainment screens, and ambient lighting. Globally, the model comes in both four- and six-seat configurations and it will be clear on the 22nd which model India will receive.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 powertrain details

Powering the 2024 Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 549bhp and 730Nm of torque, while the mild-hybrid setup provides a boost of 22bhp and 250Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed gearbox which is coupled with an all-wheel-drive system.