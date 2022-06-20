Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift spotted testing again

Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift has been spied once again undergoing tests close to Mercedes headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. This ultra-luxurious SUV had previously appeared in the spy photographs in the snow-clad fields in March 2022. The carmaker is expected to reveal the Maybach GLS facelift shortly after the world premiere of the standard GLS, which is likely to be scheduled sometime later this year.

Surprisingly, as seen in the photos, the camouflage on the Maybach GLS was only covering the front bumper and the rear light section. That means, it is very likely to get a new front bumper and redesigned taillights. However, the updates coming with this mid-life facelift may not be limited to just the bumper and rear lights. The upcoming Maybach GLS could also feature redesigned headlamps, especially new daytime running lamps, and most probably a reshaped radiator grille and new alloy wheels.

It is believed that the interior of the Maybach GLS will receive mild design updates in the form of the S-Class-inspired infotainment touchscreen system and driver display, the latest iteration of the MBUX, and a new steering wheel. With this, the dashboard should have a minimalist design language. In fact, given the trend of ditching the classic MBUX trackpad in the latest GLC, C-Class, and even the flagship S-Class, Mercedes is unlikely to give it to the new GLS and GLS Maybach.

It is unclear whether Mercedes will provide the powertrain options similar to the on-sale model. That said, the Maybach GLS is likely to feature the V8 mill with mild electric functionality. Meanwhile, the German luxury auto major showcased the Maybach EQS SUV concept last year and will reportedly debut it globally in 2023.