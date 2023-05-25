Mercedes-Benz Maybach models get a dark makeover with the new Night Series

- The new edition will be available with all Maybach models

- The S-Class and EQS to get the Night Series later this year

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off a new edition, called the ‘Night Series’, for its entire Maybach range. The Night Series was revealed at an exclusive event held in New York City on 23 May, 2023. The brand has stated that the S-Class and EQS SUV will get the new edition first this year, followed by the GLS in early 2024.

For the S-Class, the Night Series brings visual highlights to the opulent sedan in the form of a new two-tone paint scheme with the Onyx Black and Mojave Silver finish. Then, it gets rose gold elements in the headlights along with metallic chrome accents and bespoke wheels with lots of Maybach logos, thus giving the Night Series a unique identity.

As for the all-electric Maybach EQS SUV and the GLS, the Night Series will offer a similar dark treatment on their exterior with subtle use of rose gold and metallic chrome accents on various elements.

On the inside, all the Maybach Night Series models will follow a similar colour palette. The S-Class will get two Nappa leather upholstery options – Deep White/Black Pearl Exclusive and Black Pearl Exclusive, designed by the brand’s ‘Manufaktur’ division and feature golden-grey glossy piping. Meanwhile, the SUV siblings, the EQS and GLS, both will get Black Pearl Exclusive or Crystal Black/White Pearl Nappa leather with wood and aluminium accents.

In other news, Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the A-Class facelift alongside the AMG A45 S in India.