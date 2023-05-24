CarWale
    Mercedes Benz A-Class facelift launched in India at Rs. 45.80 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mercedes Benz A-Class facelift launched in India at Rs. 45.80 lakh

    - Diesel variant to arrive in Q4 of 2023

    - Gets dual-screen setup and new features

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new A-Class facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The German automaker launched the entry-level sedan, the A-Class alongside the AMG A 45 S in the Indian market. While the A-Limousine is introduced in the petrol guise, the A 200d diesel variant will be launched in Q4 of 2023.

    The front fascia is highlighted on the outside by the sloping bonnet and a sharp nose. It also gets a new redesigned front grille with a Mercedes star pattern. The sporty character of the sedan is further underlined by the new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the sedan gets a revised LED tail light with a reworked bumper.

    On the inside, the cabin of the A-Class is uplifted by a dual-screen setup of 10.25 inches each, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the touchscreen infotainment unit. The touchscreen unit runs on the latest MBUX software with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Then, the steering wheel is new with touch capacitive controls for various functions. Other features include automatic climate control, cruise control, ambient lighting, seven airbags, keyless entry, a digital key feature, and hands-free access for the tailgate. 

    Under the hood, the sedan is propelled by the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. With this state of tune, the engine produces 161bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

